Otero signed a one-year, $1.055 million deal with the Indians on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The Indians will bring back one of the key pieces of their World Series run in re-signing Otero. The veteran reliever notched a 1.53 ERA to go with a 0.91 WHIP during the regular season and he was almost as dominant in the postseason with a 2.70 ERA and 0.90 WHIP. While Cody Allen and Andrew Miller will remain the headliners of the Indians' bullpen, Otero should still be a viable middle relief option.