Salazar agreed to a one-year, $3.4 million contract with the Indians on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Salazar was cruising through what looked destined to be a career year, posting sub-2.50 ERAs in each of the first three months. Unfortunately, elbow and forearm issues derailed his season. While Salazar did make it back for the World Series, he served as a long reliever rather than as a starter. If 100 percent healthy, he should return to the rotation his spring.