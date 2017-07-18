Indians' Danny Salazar: Could return this week

Salazar (shoulder) could make his next start for the major-league team, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The right-hander built up to 84 pitches during his rehab start with Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, and allowed just three hits over six scoreless frames with nine strikeouts. He will remain with Columbus for the time being, but manager Terry Francona suggested the team could end Salazar's rehab assignment and activate him for the upcoming Blue Jays series. While Salazar was moved to the bullpen just before he landed on the DL, he's expected to rejoin the Tribe as a starter, perhaps pushing Josh Tomlin from the rotation.