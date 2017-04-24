Salazar (1-2) allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out nine White Sox over five frames in Sunday's loss.

Salazar battled command issues in the fifth, when he threw behind Jose Abreu with a two-seamer, then unintentionally hit the slugger with a changeup that sailed up and in. Two batters later, Avisail Garcia -- who entered the at-bat 0-for-8 in the series -- hammered Salazar's changeup to center field (with an exit velocity of 108 mph) for an RBI double. The fantastic strikeout rate (14.3 K/9) continued Sunday, but it was once against offset by wildness, and the right-hander now owns a career-worst 4.37 BB/9 through four starts. Salazar will look to improve his control in his next start Saturday versus Seattle.