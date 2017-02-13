Salazar could see around 30 innings during spring training, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old hurler was sidelined for a good portion of the 2016 campaign due to elbow and forearm issues, but he did manage to return to pitch in the World Series. The Indians seem to be taking the cautious approach with Salazar despite his current healthy billing, but this approach should help him hit the ground running and insert himself into a big role in Cleveland's rotation once Opening Day rolls around.