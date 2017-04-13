Indians' Danny Salazar: Handed loss despite 11-strikeout effort
Salazar (0-1) whiffed 11 while allowing two runs on four hits and two walks against the White Sox on Wednesday, only to be handed the loss.
Opposing starter Derek Holland gave the Indians' offense nothing, and a late rally fell short, leaving Salazar winless despite 20 strikeouts in his first two starts. Salazar's fantasy owners will not be surprised to learn that he was a bit wild in this one, throwing a wild pitch and hitting a batter in addition to his two walks. The 27-year-old righty has a boatload of upside thanks to that strikeout ability, but he's still a work in progress in terms of pitching deep into games.
