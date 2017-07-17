Indians' Danny Salazar: Looks strong in Sunday's rehab start
Salazar (shoulder) threw six shutout innings Sunday in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus, allowing just three hits and three walks while striking out nine.
The right-hander tossed 84 pitches Sunday, more than he's thrown since his last major-league start on May 27. All signs point to Salazar being ready to return in the very near future, but another rehab game is likely on tap before that happens.
