Play

Indians' Danny Salazar: Looks strong in Sunday's rehab start

Salazar (shoulder) threw six shutout innings Sunday in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus, allowing just three hits and three walks while striking out nine.

The right-hander tossed 84 pitches Sunday, more than he's thrown since his last major-league start on May 27. All signs point to Salazar being ready to return in the very near future, but another rehab game is likely on tap before that happens.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast