Indians' Danny Salazar: Moving closer to activation
Salazar (shoulder) completed his second rehab outing Thursday and is slated to throw a bullpen session Sunday before determining his next step, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Salazar gave up three solo home runs with two walks and four strikeouts over 3.1 innings Thursday for Triple-A Columbus. Pitching coach Mickey Callaway said the right-hander "felt great," but added there's still work to be done. "He's still battling mechanics big time, Callaway said. "He really wasn't getting his changeup and curveball where he wanted to -- the things you'd see when a guy has been out for a while." If all goes well, Salazar could return to the big-league bullpen soon after the All-Star Break.
