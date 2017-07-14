Indians' Danny Salazar: Next rehab appearance expected Monday

Salazar (shoulder) is throwing a bullpen session Friday and will likely make a rehab appearance Monday for Triple-A Columbus, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The club was encouraged by the velocity and mechanics Salazar exhibited in his last start for Columbus. If he can repeat that solid showing one more time, chances are Salazar will be ready to return to the majors in the second week of the second half. He had an awful 5.40 ERA and 1.58 WHIP in 12 appearances (10 starts) in the first half, but Cleveland's rotation has been inconsistent, so the club will hope Salazar can find the form he showed in 2015 and 2016, two seasons in which he struck out over a batter per inning and recorded a sub-4.00 ERA.