Indians' Danny Salazar: Picks up first win of season
Salazar (1-1) allowed one run on seven hits while walking two and striking out seven over six innings in Monday's 3-1 win over Minnesota.
He threw 63 of his 103 pitches for strikes to drop his season ERA to 3.57. Salazar retired 15 of the last 18 hitters he faced in this one after allowing five hits and a walk in the first two innings. The 27-year-old features a nasty changeup that helps him rack up strikeouts regularly. After a four-run outing in his season debut, Salazar has been stingy and has fanned 27 hitters over 17.2 frames. He's a front-end fantasy starter.
