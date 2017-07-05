Indians' Danny Salazar: Rehab moves to Triple-A
Salazar (shoulder) will make his next rehab start for Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Salazar is moving his rehab to Columbus after tossing 48 pitches in 1.2 innings for Double-A Akron over the weekend. The 27-year-old is scheduled to toss around 60-65 pitches in his next rehab outing, and the Indians' president of baseball operations, Chris Antonetti, said the team will continue to stretch Salazar out as a starter. The Indians are hoping a 100 percent healthy Salazar will provide a boost to the inconsistent back-end of their rotation.
More News
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Rehab start set for Saturday•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Tosses sim game•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Throws bullpen Thursday•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Tosses side session•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Aiming for bullpen session Monday•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Out through next weekend•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...