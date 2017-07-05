Indians' Danny Salazar: Rehab moves to Triple-A

Salazar (shoulder) will make his next rehab start for Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Salazar is moving his rehab to Columbus after tossing 48 pitches in 1.2 innings for Double-A Akron over the weekend. The 27-year-old is scheduled to toss around 60-65 pitches in his next rehab outing, and the Indians' president of baseball operations, Chris Antonetti, said the team will continue to stretch Salazar out as a starter. The Indians are hoping a 100 percent healthy Salazar will provide a boost to the inconsistent back-end of their rotation.