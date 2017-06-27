Indians' Danny Salazar: Rehab start set for Saturday

Salazar (shoulder) will make a rehab start with an undetermined team Saturday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Salazar tossed a simulated game Tuesday and has a bullpen session scheduled for Thursday, so it seems the recovery process is moving along quickly. The right-hander has endurd a disappointing season following an All-Star-worthy 2016 campaign, but will look to rebound in the second half upon his return to the roster.

