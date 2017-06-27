Indians' Danny Salazar: Tosses sim game
Salazar (shoulder) threw between 30 and 35 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Indians' pitching coach Mickey Callaway said Salazar "looked really good," a positive sign towards the right-hander's overall recovery progress. The next step appears to be a bullpen session this coming Thursday, which should inch the 27-year-old closer to making a beginning a rehab assignment, if the team determines that is necessary.
