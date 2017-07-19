Indians' Danny Salazar: Will return Saturday

Salazar (shoulder) is set to make his return to the mound Saturday against the Blue Jays, MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports.

Salazar has been out since June 3 with a shoulder injury, but has been able to make four rehab appearances over the course of the past three weeks, including a three-hit shutout in six innings with Triple-A Columbus on Sunday. The right-hander will take the middle start during a three-game set against Toronto while Corey Kluber continues to deal with neck stiffness, moving his scheduled start to Sunday, if he's available to take the mound.