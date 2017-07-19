Indians' Danny Salazar: Will return Saturday
Salazar (shoulder) is set to make his return to the mound Saturday against the Blue Jays, MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports.
Salazar has been out since June 3 with a shoulder injury, but has been able to make four rehab appearances over the course of the past three weeks, including a three-hit shutout in six innings with Triple-A Columbus on Sunday. The right-hander will take the middle start during a three-game set against Toronto while Corey Kluber continues to deal with neck stiffness, moving his scheduled start to Sunday, if he's available to take the mound.
More News
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Set to rejoin Indians•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Could return this week•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Looks strong in Sunday's rehab start•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Next rehab appearance expected Monday•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Moving closer to activation•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Rehab moves to Triple-A•
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...