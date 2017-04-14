Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Goes 0-for-9 in series against White Sox

Encarnacion went 0-for-3 during Thursday's loss to Chicago and failed to register a hit in the three-game series.

It's been an awful start for the bomber. Encarnacion sports a .156/.289/.281 slash line and a 33.3 strikeout percentage with just two runs, a home run and an RBI through 39 plate appearances. Sending out a speculative buy-low offer is encouraged for non-owners and remaining patient with the veteran is the move for those with shares. He's a streaky hitter, and Encarnacion has the potential to make this disappointing nine-game stretch a distant memory within a three-game series. The likelihood of statistical correction also makes him a solid flier in upcoming daily contests.