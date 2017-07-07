Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Goes 4-for-5 with solo shot

Encarnacion went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, two RBI and four runs during Thursday's win over San Diego.

The slugger snapped a 14-game homer drought with Thursday's blast, and he's now up to a .266/.377/.488 slash line with 18 homers, 47 RBI and 54 runs for the year. His numbers are trending closer and closer to his results over the past five seasons with the Blue Jays, and a monster second half could be in store from Encarnacion.