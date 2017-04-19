Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Goes deep in Tuesday's win
Encarnacion went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs in Tuesday's clobbering of the Twins.
Encarnacion's solo shot in the ninth didn't make a difference in the 11-4 victory, but it certainly quelled some fantasy owners' concerns about the slugger's slow start. The 34-year-old had hit safely in just three of his first nine contests (with a .156 batting average) as a member of the Tribe. Encarnacion seems to be settling in now, though, as he's riding a modest five-game hitting streak that has boosted his average 56 points during that stretch.
