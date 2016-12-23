Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Joins Indians on three-year deal

Encarnacion agreed to a three-year contract with the Indians on Thursday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The deal will be worth close to $20 million per season and include an option for a fourth year. Encarnacion will replace Mike Napoli at first base for the American League champs and become the primary run-producing force in the heart of the batting order. He hit .263/.357/529 with 42 homers and 127 RBI in his final year with Toronto, earning his third All-Star selection. As he enters his age-34 season, Encarnacion continues to walk at an elite clip and his hard-contact rate has held steady, so there's little reason to expect a dramatic decline in production despite the move to a more pitcher-friendly home park.