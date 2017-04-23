Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Stays hot with big fly
Encarnacion went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Saturday's win over the White Sox.
The slugger is putting a slow start behind him with a 9-for-31 stretch at the plate that's returned five runs, two home runs, six RBI and a .905 OPS over the past eight games. Encarnacion is currently presenting nice value in daily contests and has quickly quieted any significant concerns. He's notoriously streaky.
