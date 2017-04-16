Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Struggling to stay disciplined at plate

Encarnacion's manager, Terry Francona, believes the slugger's plate discipline is gradually improving and thinks better results are on the way, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Encarnacion, who was the biggest blockbuster acquisition in the league during the offseason, is slashing just .194/.326/.306 through his first 10 games of the year. He owns a 39 percent strikeout rate and has just one RBI (a solo home run) to his name. Francona believes he sees improvement, though. "In Arizona (against the Diamondbacks), he'd gotten a little overanxious. He's been taking some of those pitches [in more recent games] that he had been swinging at. With at-bats, pitch recognition improves," the skipper said. Encarnacion is undoubtedly pressing as he tries to make good on his landmark signing, but he'll need to settle down before providing the Indians and his fantasy owners with their expected returns on investment.