Escobar was designated for assignment by the Indians on Thursday, MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports.

Escobar was claimed by the Indians in mid-November to provide bullpen depth, but will ultimately be deemed expendable, as the team needed his roster spot to make room for free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion's official signing. If he doesn't get claimed off waivers by a team looking for left-handed bullpen depth, Escobar could elect to remain with the organization in the minors.