Gonzalez has a .289/.304/.467 slash line with two home runs in only 45 at-bats this season.

Most of his playing time has come at second base, but the 25-year-old has also seen time at third, shortstop, and in left field. Gonzalez has been playing fairly well when given the opportunity, but doesn't provide much fantasy value in his current role as Cleveland's super-utility bench player.