Indians' Erik Gonzalez: In line for regular work
Gonzalez will garner regular at-bats at second base over the next few weeks while Jason Kipnis recovers from a strained right hamstring, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez has been a top prospect in the organization for a bit, but he's had a tough time finding a regular place to play with the loads of talent in Cleveland. The 23-year-old has played a super-utility role in 46 games over the past two seasons with the Tribe, logging at-bats from five different defensive positions. Gonzalez will almost certainly cede the reins back to Kipnis once the latter returns, but the former should hold some value at a cheap price until then.
