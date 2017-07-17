Gonzalez will garner regular at-bats at second base over the next few weeks while Jason Kipnis recovers from a strained right hamstring, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez has been a top prospect in the organization for a bit, but he's had a tough time finding a regular place to play with the loads of talent in Cleveland. The 23-year-old has played a super-utility role in 46 games over the past two seasons with the Tribe, logging at-bats from five different defensive positions. Gonzalez will almost certainly cede the reins back to Kipnis once the latter returns, but the former should hold some value at a cheap price until then.