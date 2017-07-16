Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Moves to bench Sunday
Gonzalez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Gonzalez is set to enjoy a spike in playing time while Jason Kipnis (hamstring) misses the next few weeks, but All-Star Jose Ramirez's ability to play three infield spots will occasionally result in Gonzalez hitting the bench. Ramirez is manning second base Sunday, opening up a spot at the hot corner for Giovanny Urshela.
More News
-
Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Hitting well in limited chances•
-
Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Notches first career RBI•
-
Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Goes 3-for-4 against Oakland•
-
Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Ready for challenge•
-
Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Indians' Erik Gonzalez: On radar to be recalled•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...