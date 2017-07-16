Gonzalez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Gonzalez is set to enjoy a spike in playing time while Jason Kipnis (hamstring) misses the next few weeks, but All-Star Jose Ramirez's ability to play three infield spots will occasionally result in Gonzalez hitting the bench. Ramirez is manning second base Sunday, opening up a spot at the hot corner for Giovanny Urshela.