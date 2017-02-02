Gonzalez will have a fair shot to make the Opening Day roster as the team's top utility man, Keith Law of ESPN reports.

Gonzalez made his major league debut in 2016 with the Indians. Although he only tallied 16 at-bats, the 25-year-old showed his defensively versatility by making appearances at second, third, short and right field. Over eight minor league seasons, Gonzalez slashed .274/.316/.395 while averaging 12 stolen bases a year. The utility man won't hit for power, but in deeper formats, the organization's No. 14 prospect is worth keeping an eye on this spring.