Indians' Francisco Lindor: Drives in three Friday

Lindor went 3-for-5 with a triple. two runs scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 11-2 win over the Tigers.

The All-Star now has seven hits in his last three games and continues to be a run-producing machine, hitting .276 (21-for-76) over his last 17 games with a homer and 15 RBI. Lindor's traded some batting average for power so far this season, but a BABIP closer to his career average in the second half could allow him to supply the best of both worlds.