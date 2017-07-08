Indians' Francisco Lindor: Drives in three Friday
Lindor went 3-for-5 with a triple. two runs scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 11-2 win over the Tigers.
The All-Star now has seven hits in his last three games and continues to be a run-producing machine, hitting .276 (21-for-76) over his last 17 games with a homer and 15 RBI. Lindor's traded some batting average for power so far this season, but a BABIP closer to his career average in the second half could allow him to supply the best of both worlds.
More News
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Earns second All-Star selection•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Goes 0-for-4 in Game 1 of doubleheader•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Piles up three RBI on Monday•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Homers in win over Orioles•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Working way through slump•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Sitting for Game 1•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...