Indians' Francisco Lindor: Earns second All-Star selection

Ramirez was voted on by the players to make his second All-Star Game appearance for next week's event in Miami.

Interestingly enough, Lindor got the vote despite having a drastically down year compared to his first two big-league seasons. His batting average and on-base percentage are significantly down from 2016, and the shortstop is on pace to log a career high in strike outs while notching a career low in stolen bases. That said, Lindor has posted a .321/.370/.477 slash line post All-Star break over the last two seasons, so fantasy owners have reason to remain optimistic moving forward.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast