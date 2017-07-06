Indians' Francisco Lindor: Earns second All-Star selection
Ramirez was voted on by the players to make his second All-Star Game appearance for next week's event in Miami.
Interestingly enough, Lindor got the vote despite having a drastically down year compared to his first two big-league seasons. His batting average and on-base percentage are significantly down from 2016, and the shortstop is on pace to log a career high in strike outs while notching a career low in stolen bases. That said, Lindor has posted a .321/.370/.477 slash line post All-Star break over the last two seasons, so fantasy owners have reason to remain optimistic moving forward.
