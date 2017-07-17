Indians' Francisco Lindor: Enjoys four-hit day against A's

Lindor went 4-for-4 with three doubles and scored a run in a losing effort Sunday against the A's.

Lindor's 28 doubles lead all MLB shortstops, and sit just two shy of last year's career-high mark. Now in his third big-league season, the 23-year-old is well on his way to setting the bar for future campaigns in a number of categories. However, Lindor's 2017 has its blemishes, including a career-low .249 batting average and.308 on-base percentage -- not to mention a befuddling lack of aggressiveness on the bases.