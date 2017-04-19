Indians' Francisco Lindor: Extends hitting streak to 12 games
Lindor went 2-for-5 with a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Twins.
The 23-year-old shortstop now has a 12-game hitting streak, and is slashing an outstanding .351/.415/.684 on the season with four homers, 10 RBI and 13 runs scored. Lindor seems poised to take his offensive production to another level in 2017.
More News
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Pops fourth homer Tuesday•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Homers in three straight at-bats•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Unloads on Rangers with two homers, five RBI•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Strands four more runners•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Can't capitalize on Opening Day chances•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Unloads two homers in WBC win•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...