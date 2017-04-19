Lindor went 2-for-5 with a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Twins.

The 23-year-old shortstop now has a 12-game hitting streak, and is slashing an outstanding .351/.415/.684 on the season with four homers, 10 RBI and 13 runs scored. Lindor seems poised to take his offensive production to another level in 2017.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories