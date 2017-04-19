Lindor went 2-for-5 with a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Twins.

The 23-year-old shortstop now has a 12-game hitting streak, and is slashing an outstanding .351/.415/.684 on the season with four homers, 10 RBI and 13 runs scored. Lindor seems poised to take his offensive production to another level in 2017.