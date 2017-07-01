Indians' Francisco Lindor: Goes 0-for-4 in Game 1 of doubleheader

Lindor went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Saturday's loss to the Tigers.

The talented shortstop has been mired in a bit of a month-long slump as he slashed just .214/.261/.339 in June and started his July with an 0-for-4. There's still plenty of reason to believe Lindor will get things turned around, however, as he's striking out just 12.2 percent of the time and his .252 BABIP should inch its way closer to league-average as the season progresses. Furthermore, he's shown to be a strong finisher with a career .321/.370/.477 slash line in the second half.