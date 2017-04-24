Indians' Francisco Lindor: Goes yard for fifth time in 2017
Lindor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the White Sox.
The shortstop's fourth-inning shot tied him with Jose Ramirez for the team lead in home runs (five). Lindor is off to a powerful start in comparison to previous campaigns. In 2015 and 2016, it took him 165 and 237 plate appearances, respectively, to reach five homers. This year, he got there in just 82 chances. Last season, Lindor heated up with the weather, so a quick jump out of the gate in April gives the 23-year-old a shot at putting up big time numbers in 2017.
