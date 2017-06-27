Indians' Francisco Lindor: Piles up three RBI on Monday
Lindor went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run during Monday's win over Texas.
The shortstop is turning in another solid fantasy campaign with 14 home runs, 36 RBI, 43 runs and a .253/.316/.473 slash line. Fantasy owners would love to see him improve on his three stolen bases going forward, and considering he's settled into the leadoff spot, reaching the double-digit mark for a third consecutive season should be within reach. Continue to view Lindor as a rock-solid option at the 6 moving forward.
