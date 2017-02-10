Lindor will play for Team Puerto Rico in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

In only a short time in the majors, Lindor has blossomed into one of the game's young superstars. The Indians shortstop is coming off a campaign in which he was named an All-Star and earned both Gold Glove and Platinum Glove Awards for his defensive prowess. One year earlier, Lindor was the runner-up for the AL Rookie of the Year Award. Although his .293 average in April of 2016 was no slouch, it was the 23-year-old's lowest mark for any month prior to the All-Star break. The WBC should help Lindor get running on all cylinders in time for Opening Day this season.

