Mejia will enter spring training as part of the team's 40-man roster, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Mejia captured the spotlight thanks to a remarkable season that included a 50-game hitting streak in 2016. The 21-year-old will likely begin the year at Double-A Akron, with an outside chance that he breaks the big league roster at some point in 2017. Although maybe not relevant in standard leagues just yet, Mejia makes for a great option in dynasty leagues. Signed by the Indians as a non-draftee free agent in 2012, Mejia now ranks at the organization's No. 3 overall prospect.