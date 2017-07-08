Indians' Francisco Mejia: Headed to Miami for Futures Game
Mejia will suit up in Sunday's All-Star Futures Game in Miami, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Mejia will join the World Team for the second year in a row. The 21-year-old backstop is having no problem handling his first season at Double-A, slashing .338/.381/.550 through 58 games with Akron. He leads the Eastern League in batting average while ranking third in OPS. Mejia is performing at a level that should earn him a September debut once MLB rosters expand.
