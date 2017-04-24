Indians' Francisco Mejia: Making major defensive strides
Mejia, who many believe has the ability to hit at the MLB level, has dedicated himself to improving defensively at Double-A Akron, SB Nation's Brian Hemminger reports.
Mejia is hitting .356/.404/.511 through 12 games with the Rubber Ducks this season, but his ability with the bat has never been in question. The catcher understands that, and he's taking the necessary steps to ascend through the ranks. So far this year, Mejia has gunned down five of six attempted base stealers while also picking off four runners at first base. Akron manager Mark Budzinski said the organization's No. 1 prospect continues to develop his pitch framing, game calling and even his attitude. Although the 21-year-old still has some climbing to do, Mejia appears to be making positive strides that could lead to his MLB debut sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Drills two doubles in first Double-A game•
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Sent back to Double-A•
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Crushes grand slam Saturday•
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Enters camp on 40-man roster•
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Historic hitting streak continues at High-A•
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...