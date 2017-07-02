Valera signed a $1.3 million deal with the Indians on Sunday.
The industry is split on Valera, as Baseball America had him ranked as the No. 5 international prospect, while MLB.com had him ranked No. 21 in this year's July 2 signing class. From a tools perspective, he has all the ingredients dynasty owners are looking for. One of the few left-handed hitters among the top prospects in this class, Valera has a beautiful swing and a good approach, so he could be high-average/high-OBP outfielder who hits near the top of a big-league lineup some day. He currently measures in at 6-foot, 170 pounds, but if he can add muscle, he has the type of swing that could lead to 20-plus homer power down the road. He lacks impact speed and will likely end up in an outfield corner. Valera has the polish to hit right away in pro ball next summer and establish himself as a top-100 dynasty league prospect in a couple years.
