Urshela was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.

Jason Kipnis was placed on the DL with a hamstring strain, so the Indians wanted to add another infielder prior to Sunday night's game against the Tigers. Urshela is hitting .266/.321/.374 at Triple-A, but is known more for his glove than his bat.

