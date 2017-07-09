Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Recalled from Triple-A
Urshela was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.
Jason Kipnis was placed on the DL with a hamstring strain, so the Indians wanted to add another infielder prior to Sunday night's game against the Tigers. Urshela is hitting .266/.321/.374 at Triple-A, but is known more for his glove than his bat.
