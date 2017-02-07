Urshela will have a fair chance to earn a reserve role on the team's 2017 Opening Day roster, Fox Sports reports.

Urshela's lack of plate disciple in 2015 (20.1 percent strikeout rate in 267 at-bats) cost him a chance at being the Indians full-time third baseman. The team made the moves necessary to eliminate Urshela from the lineup and sent him to Triple-A Columbus for the entire 2016 season. Now, with Jose Ramirez locked in at the hot corner, and Yandy Diaz (the Tribe's No. 10 prospect) on the horizon, Urshela seems unlikely to ever capture a starting role with the team. However, adding the 25-year-old third baseman to the roster will allow Cleveland to showcase Urshela for a possible mid-season trade, which could give his fantasy value a boost. Urshela has the tools to be a decent every day starter, just not for his current organization.