Allen (hand) was activated from the 7-day DL on Friday.

A little over two months after going down with a broken right hand, Allen is now ready to return to action with Double-A Akron. He played in five rehab games with the rookie-level Arizona League affiliate, going 5-for-15 with three stolen bases. The 24-year-old's speed and approach make him an intriguing prospect to watch in dynasty leagues. He figures to get his first taste of Triple-A before the season concludes.