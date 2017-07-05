Allen (hand) has begun a rehab assignment with the Arizona Rookie League team, Indians Prospective reports.

The outfield prospect has been out since early May after suffering a broken bone. Allen return to Double-A Akron in the coming days, where he hit .267/.362/.356 through 26 games before his surgery.

