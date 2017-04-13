Allen is slashing .320/.393/.360 with one double and three steals on three attempts through 25 at-bats for Double-A Akron.

His top two fantasy skills -- getting on base and swiping bags -- are on full display in the early going at Double-A. He posted a 138 wRC+ in 174 plate appearances with Akron last year, so he may be there for less than a half season this year if he continues to hit. A late-season promotion to the majors is possible if the options ahead of him aren't getting the job done.

