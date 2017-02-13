Russell signed a minor league contract with the Indians on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Tommy Stokke of FanRag Sports reports.

The deal isn't complete until the left-hander passes a physical, but it seems like he'll be switching leagues with the hopes of returning to the majors. Russell spent the bulk of 2016 with the Phillies' Triple-A affiliate in Lehigh Valley, and he compiled a 4.29 ERA while acting as both a starter and a reliever. He'll compete for a bullpen role out of spring training, but it'll be tough to carve out a niche with Ryan Merritt and Shawn Morimando competing for southpaw spots behind Andrew Miller and Boone Logan in the Tribe's bullpen.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola