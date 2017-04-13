Indians' Jason Kipnis: Could resume rehab assignment Saturday

Kipnis (shoulder/hand) plans to hit and field Friday and could potentially return to appearing in rehab games Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Kipnis was removed from Wednesday's rehab appearance after being hit on the hand by a pitch, but he fortunately did not incur any broken bones from the incident. He'll remain out of commission Thursday, but it seems like this new ailment is just a blip on the radar.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories