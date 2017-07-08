Indians' Jason Kipnis: Crosses plate three times Friday

Kipnis went 2-for-3 with two walks, two doubles and three runs scored in Friday's 11-2 win over the Tigers.

The second baseman had been stuck in a 2-for-23 mini-slump over his previous seven games, making Friday's outburst a welcome sight. Kipnis' .687 OPS on the year is well below his usual standards, but better luck and a better BABIP should allow him to rebound in the second half.