Indians' Jason Kipnis: Diagnosed with hamstring strain

Kipnis, who exited Saturday's game against the Tigers early, has been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain, Zach Meisel of Cleveland.com reports.

Kipnis strained his hamstring while running to first base during a third-inning groundout in Saturday's contest. The 30-year-old will have at least four days to rest up during the upcoming All-Star break, but it's unclear if he'll require a DL stint in addition. Erik Gonzalez is the likely candidate to take over at the keystone in his absence.