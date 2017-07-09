Indians' Jason Kipnis: Diagnosed with hamstring strain

Kipnis, who exited Saturday's game against the Tigers early, has been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain, Zach Meisel of Cleveland.com reports.

Kipnis strained his hamstring while running to first base during a third-inning groundout in Saturday's contest. The 30-year-old will have at least four days to rest up during the upcoming All-Star break, but it's unclear if he'll require a DL stint in addition. Erik Gonzalez is the likely candidate to take over at the keystone in his absence.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast