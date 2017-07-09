Indians' Jason Kipnis: Diagnosed with hamstring strain
Kipnis, who exited Saturday's game against the Tigers early, has been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain, Zach Meisel of Cleveland.com reports.
Kipnis strained his hamstring while running to first base during a third-inning groundout in Saturday's contest. The 30-year-old will have at least four days to rest up during the upcoming All-Star break, but it's unclear if he'll require a DL stint in addition. Erik Gonzalez is the likely candidate to take over at the keystone in his absence.
More News
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Suffers hamstring injury Saturday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Exits Saturday contest•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Crosses plate three times Friday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Returns to action Thursday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Out with stiff neck•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Takes seat for Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...