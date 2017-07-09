Indians' Jason Kipnis: Exits Saturday contest

Kipnis was removed from Saturday's game with an apparent leg injury, Zach Meisel of Cleveland.com reports.

Kipnis limped off the field after a third-inning groundout, and he'll be replaced in the fourth inning by Erik Gonzalez. We'll have more on the specifics when an update is released.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast