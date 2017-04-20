Indians' Jason Kipnis: Expected to join Tribe this weekend

Manager Terry Francona said Thursday that all signs point to Kipnis (shoulder) rejoining the Indians this weekend in Chicago, the Cleveland Plain Dealer's Paul Hoynes reports.

Those in leagues with daily transactions and NFBC leagues with weekend lineup adjustments will want to be prepared to deploy Kipnis against the White Sox. He is hitting .200/.273/.300 with two doubles and six strikeouts in 20 at-bats during his rehab assignment and played in four games in five days most recently.