Indians' Jason Kipnis: Lands on DL with hamstring strain

Kipnis (hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day DL on Sunday.

He left Saturday's game with the injury, and the Indians wasted no time making the move before Sunday night's game. Giovanny Urshela was recalled as a corresponding move. Erik Gonzalez will probably serve as the primary second baseman while Kipnis is out, and Jose Ramirez will likely see some time at second base as well.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast