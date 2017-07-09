Indians' Jason Kipnis: Lands on DL with hamstring strain
Kipnis (hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day DL on Sunday.
He left Saturday's game with the injury, and the Indians wasted no time making the move before Sunday night's game. Giovanny Urshela was recalled as a corresponding move. Erik Gonzalez will probably serve as the primary second baseman while Kipnis is out, and Jose Ramirez will likely see some time at second base as well.
