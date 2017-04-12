Indians' Jason Kipnis: Lifted from rehab start after hit by pitch
Kipnis was removed from Wednesday's game with Double-A Akron with what is being diagnosed as a hand contusion.
He initially stayed in the game after being hit by a pitch in the first inning, though he was eventually lifted for precautionary reasons before batting again. Although the injury doesn't appear overly serious, it's unclear if this will delay his return to the big leagues. More should be known once the Indians release more regarding his status.
